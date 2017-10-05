First of 400 houses completed in Chiapas

Margarita Caballero, a single mother of three, is a happy woman: she and her family are no longer sleeping under tarps in the shelter of a tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cintalapa, Chiapas, woman was the first beneficiary to receive one of 400 houses to be built in a partnership involving the private sector, volunteers and the municipal government.

Caballero’s home was destroyed in the 8.2-magnitude earthquake on September 7, forcing her and her family to live outdoors, enduring hot sun and rain and the desperation that came from having no money to build another house.

“I slept under the three and only had a tarp and my little children . . . it was two weeks,” she told the newspaper Milenio. She said she lived those two weeks in constant fear.

It was on September 26 that a group of engineers from the United States and volunteers enlisted by the Christian TV network CBN, in Guatemala, arrived in Cintalapa. Their plan was to build wooden houses that could resist a strong earthquake.

Cintalapa

The volunteers have been working ever since, and this week Caballero received the first completed house.

Built on a 10-centimetre-thick slab of concrete, the house are built mostly with wood and reinforced with steel rods. The 36-square-meter dwelling has two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen-dining area and a porch, and metal sheets serve as roofing.

Receiving her new home was a tearful moment for Caballero, but there was a smile on her lips. However, she lamented the fact that her neighbors must continue living under tarps.

Source: Milenio (sp)