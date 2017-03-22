Fishermen rescued after nine days at sea

They had no food after three days and no water after seven

After nine days lost on the open sea, three shark fishermen from Huatulco, Oaxaca, were found yesterday, safe and sound.

Martiniano Nava Pacheco, Pedro Cosme Mossimo and Obet Jiménez Martínez set off early in the morning of March 13 aboard the boat Playa Mar II for what appeared to be a regular day of fishing.

But later that day, mechanical problems left the fishermen stranded in their small, open launch some 100 kilometers offshore.

The three men were sparsely equipped: an icebox full of ice, intended to keep their catch fresh, was melted and gave them another 20 liters of water on top of the 10-liter bottle they had taken with them. And they had no radio.

During the first two days the men ate what few provisions they had: cheese, beans and tortilla chips. On the third day, they fed on dorado they caught. That was their last meal.

Their water reserves lasted them four more days, leaving the men with their faith as their last resort.

During their ordeal the sailors saw several vessels and aircraft in the distance, but were never successful in attracting their attention.

“Faith kept us, but we believed our families had already given up,” said Nava, the boat’s captain.

“We could only sleep for barely 15 minutes when the waves woke us up; we were wet all the time . . . I fasted for five days . . . I entrusted my life to god,” he said.

Details of their rescue are contradictory. The newspaper El Universal reported today that a couple of teenage fishermen set off early Tuesday morning from the San Agustín beach to go fishing, while also keeping an eye out for their missing comrades.

Ten minutes after throwing their net, the two sighted the lost fishermen.

“We couldn’t believe our luck: neither the planes or the boats . . . it was us that found them,” one said later. El Universal reported that the young men were given containers full of gasoline by other fishermen in gratitude.

In a press release issued yesterday the state government said it was one of its planes that sighted the missing boat.

El Universal reported that Nava, Cosme and Jiménez were severely dehydrated and weakened at the time of their rescue.

