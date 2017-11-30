Forces arrest sister of Los Zetas drug lords

The sister of two prominent former leaders of the Zetas drug cartel was arrested this week in the crime gang’s stronghold of Nuevo Laredo.

Suspected plaza chief Ana Isabel Treviño Morales is the sister of Miguel Ángel and Omar Treviño, known as El Z40 and El Z42, respectively, who both led the cartel at different times.

Her arrest was the result of a joint operation in the Tamaulipas border city by state and federal officials.

Treviño was wanted in connection with a kidnapping committed one year ago.

Despite receiving three direct blows to its leadership over the last five years, Los Zetas continue to operate from Nuevo Laredo, controlling human trafficking, smuggling, extortion, kidnapping, forced disappearances and homicides.

The once absolute leader of Los Zetas, Heriberto “El Lazca” Lazcano Lazcano, was killed in a gunfight between the gangsters and marines in October 2012.

He was replaced at the helm by Miguel Ángel Treviño Morales, who was arrested in July 2013.

He was followed by Omar Treviño, who has been identified as the person responsible for the 2011 Casino Royale fire in Monterrey, Nuevo León, that killed 52 people and mass graves found in San Fernando, Tamaulipas. He was arrested by the Federal Police in March 2015.

Omar Treviño was known as one of the most ruthless and vicious crime lords of Mexico, and United States authorities claim that he bragged about killing over 1,000 people.

