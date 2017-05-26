Forecasters predict 27 hurricanes this year

Mexican weather forecasters predict that 27 hurricanes will affect Mexico during this year’s hurricane season, 16 in the eastern Pacific and 11 in the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico.

President Enrique Peña Nieto, who was informed of the prediction by National Water Commission (Conagua) director Roberto Ramírez, said the government was ready to respond and protect the lives of Mexicans throughout the country in the face of the storms.

Of the 11 hurricanes predicted in the Atlantic Ocean, Ramírez indicated that five could directly hit Mexican territory, while weather forecaster AccuWeather is predicting that three of the 16 Pacific hurricanes will make landfall on the Mexican coast.

Ramírez also warned that hurricane intensity could increase significantly if the El Niño weather phenomenon returns earlier than usual during the fall. Two of the Atlantic hurricanes are forecast to be category 3 or greater.

The official United States forecast is for a 45% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, predicts five to nine hurricanes, of which two to four will be major.

For the Pacific side it forecasts six to 11 hurricanes; three to seven will be major ones.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic begins June 1 and runs till November 30. In the eastern Pacific the season began May 15, and also runs till November 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an announcement in Cancún, Quintana Roo, Peña Nieto stressed the need for Mexicans to build a more “resilient” society, saying that meant having infrastructure that was capable of resisting the force of natural disasters and ensuring that the country is adequately prepared to respond to any contingency.

“We can’t avoid the presence of natural phenomena but what we can do is minimize the damage to . . . families and the country’s economic and social infrastructure.”

The president stated that concrete measures have been undertaken to reduce response times to natural disasters and to ensure that basic services are restored to communities more quickly and for the first time, Mexico’s natural disaster response strategy, Plan Mx, will be centrally coordinated.

“The message is clear. We can’t live captive to the threat of nature but nor can we stop being cautious.”