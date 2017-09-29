Foreign donations total 440 tonnes

At least 27 countries have sent earthquake aid to Mexico

Tonnes of humanitarian aid have been donated by Mexicans from across the country in the aftermath of this month’s destructive earthquakes, but the international community has also shown solidarity in the form of goods, services and cash.

As of Wednesday, Mexico had received over 440 tonnes of humanitarian aid from 27 countries: water, canned food, basic necessities, medical supplies, tools, cooking kits, personal hygiene products, tents, mattresses, portable power generators and more.

Donors included Canada, which sent 1,500 16-square-meter family-sized tents, and China, which shipped 3,000 tents and more than 500 camp cots. Russia has sent 35 tonnes of aid which included 24.5 tonnes of canned goods and 64 community-sized tents.

“The government of Mexico . . . affirms its deep gratitude to all the countries and people that in a very fast and timely manner continue to offer their help to our country in the aftermath of the recent natural disasters that have affected us,” said the Foreign Affairs Secretariat in a prepared statement.

“Given this invaluable gesture of solidarity, Mexico offers its gratitude to its brothers from around the world and reaffirms its conviction that it is only together that challenges like the one our country faces can be overcome.”

Monetary donations from abroad amount to at least US $37 million.

Other support has come in the form of rescue teams to search for survivors and engineers to assess the damage.

Source: El Universal (sp)