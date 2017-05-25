Former gang leader’s address book missing

It was the property of an allegedly key player in the Ayoztinapa case

The Attorney General’s office (PGR) is investigating its own staff to determine what became of an alleged criminal’s address book.

The book belonged to Sidronio Casarrubias Salgado, the former leader of the Guerreros Unidos gang and the person authorities believe played a key role in the kidnapping and disappearance of 43 students in Iguala, Guerrero, in September 2014.

Contacts in the book allegedly include the names and phone numbers of high-ranking federal, state and municipal police officers located in the Iguala region but was never seen by the PGR’s deputy attorney for human rights or the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) during their inquiries.

Investigators are now trying to determine who hid it.

Casarrubias was arrested a month after the students’ disappearance and has been in custody since.

It was last November that parents of the missing students, through attorney Vidulfo Rosales Sierra, declared that the gang leader was in possession of an address book at the time of his arrest.

Rosales expressed concern at the time that neither members of the GIEI nor staff in the PGR’s special office for the Ayotzinapa case had ever had access to the address book.

In February, the PGR stated at a press conference that it was investigating— upon the insistence of the parents — how Casarrubias had obtained the phone number of a high-ranking Federal Police officer.

The officer was Omar Hamid García Harfuch, a former regional coordinator of the Federal Police.

Under investigation over the missing book are agents assigned to the federal public prosecutor’s office, or Ministerio Público.

Federal officials have stated that García, now heading the PGR’s Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC), was never in communication with Casarrubias.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)