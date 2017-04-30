Former state official arrested, but briefly

A former official in the Nuevo León state government was arrested Friday in the state of Durango on charges of embezzlement.

But Eduardo Bailey Elizondo, accused of embezzling 359 million pesos — about US $33 million — didn’t remain in custody for long. Reports say he was either released due to a procedural error or he fled.

Bailey is the representative in Durango of the federal Communications and Transportation Secretariat (SCT), but 10 years ago he was the director of the Nuevo León Employees’ Social Security Institute, or Isssteleón.

It was during his time at the helm of that institution that Bailey is accused of stealing the money.

On Friday, after his arrest by officials with the Nuevo León Attorney General’s office, he complained of feeling unwell and was taken to a hospital.

One report said Bailey then fled from custody, a version that was confirmed by Nuevo León state security spokesman Aldo Fasci Zuazua.

But the Durango Attorney General’s office said the arrest did not comply with conventions established between state Attorneys General.

A member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Bailey was mayor of the municipality of Escobedo and was elected twice as federal deputy for Nuevo León’s Third District.

He also served as PRI state president during the last election when his party lost the governor’s office to independent candidate Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, whose office has been investigating the previous administration for corruption, from former governor Rodrigo Medina on down.

