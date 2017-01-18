Soldiers patrol in Cancún after the shootings. Soldiers patrol in Cancún after the shootings.
News

Four people dead after Cancún gunfire

Crime gangs blamed for attack; link to Playa del Carmen shooting suspected

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Investigators are looking into a possible link between Monday’s shooting in Playa del Carmen and armed attacks yesterday in Cancún that left a police officer and three suspected criminals dead.

Government Secretary Francisco López Mena said in an interview this morning that organized crime was behind yesterday afternoon’s assault on the offices of the state Attorney General and the C4 security control center.

He claimed it was retaliation for the new state government’s crackdown on corruption.

Authorities declared a Code Red after a commando group described as heavily armed arrived on motorcycles at the offices of the Attorney General at about 4:00pm.

The attackers entered the building in the city’s downtown area and began shooting, killing Humberto Mora, a ministerial police officer. One of the perpetrators was killed as they left the building.

The gunfire created panic in the nearby Plaza las Palmas shopping center, where several businesses closed their doors.

There was more gunfire in the streets where traffic was paralyzed but minutes later more than 100 police officers arrived, reported Novedades Quintana Roo, which reported that the gunfire lasted for about 15 minutes.

More gunfire was heard shortly after at the Gran Plaza, where another criminal suspect was reportedly killed and at least two grenades detonated, and at the Plaza las Américas.

The Government Secretary said it was “very probable” that the attacks were a response to the government’s accusations of corruption against officials of the previous administration.

López said it was presumed that there was a link to the Playa del Carmen incident in which five people were killed and 15 wounded early Monday morning when a shooter entered the Blue Parrot bar and began firing at an individual inside.

López said none of Cancún’s tourism facilities nor tourists themselves were affected by yesterday’s gunfire and that conditions had returned to normal. The shootings took place some eight kilometers from the city’s hotel zone, where police implemented restrictions on access in response to the violence.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the shootings.

Governor Carlos Joaquín González said the attack on the Attorney General’s office came as a result of the government’s fight against impunity and corruption. He said the federal government had promised to send in Federal Police reinforcements to assist with security.

Source: Milenio (sp), Novedades Quintana Roo (sp), Diario de Yucatán (sp), Animal Político (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Henry Wilson

    text from a friend in cancun: “we are the next acapulco.”

  • tito

    Not so clear as to whether “access was restricted” for the hotel zone or the area where the shootouts took place. Could be the reader. Are there any professional gunman or are these burnt out tweakers sent on a suicide mission? I am sure we will see courts and prosecutor’s offices in much more secure facilities soon. Until then, for the poor pr–ks who think they have a chance at fighting this scourge, well, maybe you should ensure your hazardou$ duty pay is very Solid.

    The shootings took place some eight kilometers from the city’s hotel
    zone, where police implemented restrictions on access in response to the
    violence. – See more at:
    http://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/four-people-dead-after-gunfire-in-cancun/#sthash.n404cuf8.dpuf

  • Jumex

    And so it starts.

  • Güerito

    Playa Del Carmen: Nobody Was Paying Attention

    “This combination – high impact violent incidents and narco messages – in other states has meant the start of a war between criminal groups. It would not be unusual if the recent events in Quintana Roo reveal the same thing.

    It should be remembered that the social conditions in the Riviera Maya make the area susceptible to turning into the Acapulco of the Caribbean or the Cuidad Juárez of the tropics.

    A recent large growth in population, irregular colonias spreading on the outskirts of the city, a weak social fabric, a high concentration of young men with poor economic perspectives, lucrative illegal markets, and a prosperous economic region with many targets for extortion.”

    http://www.eluniversal.com.mx/entrada-de-opinion/columna/alejandro-hope/nacion/2017/01/18/playa-del-carmen-nadie-hizo-caso

