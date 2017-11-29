Four states target of $54mn aid program

The United Nations will provide US $54 million for an agricultural support program in four states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretariat of Social Development (Sedesol) will collaborate with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a UN agency, in the implementation of a social program focused on Mexico’s poorest citizens.

The project is expected to benefit 22 million people living in 20 regions in the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla and Chiapas, which have been gravely affected by hurricanes and earthquakes this year.

The program follows a pilot implemented in 2016 in communities of the states of Zacatecas, Hidalgo and Guerrero and fosters the productive inclusion of extremely poor women and young men through social protection programs and conditional cash transfers.

“We’re brought together by the same goal, to go from welfare to the path of productivity,” said Sedesol chief Luis Enrique Miranda Nava.

IFAD president Gilbert F. Houngbo stressed the need for his organization and the Mexican government to continue to work together on projects aimed at two of the priority groups in the country: women and youth.

“Through the precise targeting of people in rural areas of the country, affected by poverty and food insecurity, we’re launching investment for the rural sector that will mainly benefit women and young men,” explained Houngbo.

The intention of the IFAD funding, he continued, is to link small communities with local markets while promoting the creation of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The project will be implemented by the National Institute of Social Economy (Inaes), a decentralized federal agency.

Source: El Universal (sp)