Four taxi drivers killed ‘to settle scores’

Assassinations in San Miguel de Allende were linked to drug trafficking, mayor says

Four taxi drivers were shot and killed last night in San Miguel de Allende in what the mayor described as a settling of scores over drug deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The killings took place on the Celaya-San Miguel highway about 10 minutes from the center of San Miguel, near the entrance to the Villa de los Frailes residential area.

Investigators said the cab drivers had been summoned to the location, and shot at close range. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene they found the four were already dead and inside their cars.

A fifth man was wounded in the gunfire, apparently caught in the crossfire as he passed in his vehicle. The 61-year-old was reported in delicate but stable condition this morning.

The shootings were connected with drug trafficking, said Mayor Ricardo Villareal today.

The investigations have revealed that the four assassinations “have everything to do with retail drug sales. Because San Miguel is a successful tourist destination, there are retail drug sales.”

He described the killings as unprecedented.

Another shooting in the state of Guanajuato last night took the life of the police chief of Apaseo El Grande. Jesús Salgado Martínez was shot and killed in his car near his home.

Mayor Gonzalo González said today the motive for the killing remains unknown. He was unaware of any threats against the chief.

In recent days authorities have arrested supposed members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel believed to have been responsible for assassinations in Guanajuato and Querétaro.

Source: El Economista (sp), Periódico Correo (sp), Milenio (sp)