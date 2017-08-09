Franklin forecast to become a hurricane

Warning issued for coastline between city of Veracruz and Cabo Rojo

Thirteen states will feel the effects of tropical storm Franklin, which is forecast to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Veracruz tonight or early tomorrow.

A hurricane warning is now in effect between the city of Veracruz and Cabo Rojo to the north, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the coast between Cabo Rojo and Río Pánuco. Cabo Rojo lies about 55 kilometers south of Tampico, Tamaulipas.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast between the city of Veracruz and Puerto Dos Bocas in Tabasco, and from Tuxpan, Veracruz, to Barra del Tordo, Tamaulipas.

The state of Veracruz Civil Protection agency has declared an orange alert, signifying a high level of danger, for the entire state.

As of 10:00am CDT, Franklin was situated 265 kilometers east-northeast of the city of Veracruz and moving westward at 20 kilometers per hour, said the United States National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were 110 km/h.

The National Water Commission forecasts exceptionally heavy rainfall for the state of Veracruz with accumulations of as much as 250 millimeters, and torrential rain in Puebla.

Intense rain is forecast for San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas, and heavy rain for Sonora, Tamaulipas, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, state of México and Guerrero.

Franklin made landfall Monday night in Quintana Roo, causing power outages and some flooding but no casualties, before crossing the Yucatán Peninsula and entering the Bay of Campeche.

