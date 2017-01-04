Fuel price protests turn violent in 3 states

Gas price protests turned violent yesterday when stores and gas stations were vandalized and looted in at least three states.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the State of México, looters robbed a Chedraui and neighboring stores and a group of armed individuals created alarm among citizens.

About 150 people, mostly young men, turned up at a shopping center at Puerto de Chivos in the municipality of Villa Nicolás Romero, supposedly to protest the increase in fuel prices that went into effect Sunday.

The protesters vandalized the premises, painted slogans against the gas price hike and looted stores.

A shopper in the Chedraui store reported on Facebook that 60 people entered the store and began stealing products, mostly electronics, and breaking glass. People in the store at the time took shelter in storage areas.

Earlier in the same municipality a Pemex tanker truck was seized and its contents given away.

Reports on social media related that armed men in Naucalpan were attacking motorists, pedestrians and stores, prompting residents to barricade the Naucalpan-Toluca highway to demand action by authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Veracruz, individuals armed with sticks and machetes occupied a gas station in Coatzacoalcos, while an Oxxo store closed fearing looters.

Gas pumps were vandalized and tires set on fire in Puente Ixtla, Morelos, while protesters seized gas stations in Coscomatepec, Veracruz; Guadalupe, Zacatecas; and Ixmiquilpan, Hidalgo; where they gave away fuel to motorists, reported the newspaper El Universal.

Oxxo stores in three municipalities in Hidalgo were looted; four were severely damaged by vandals.

Federal Police said there were as many as 19 highway blockades yesterday in 13 states, while protests took place in at least 18.

Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral warned that force would be employed to remove protesters who affected third parties after thousands of people were stranded for as long as six hours behind highway blockades.

One of those, an 82-year-old man traveling from Durango to the United States, died near the Sacramento toll booth 30 kilometers outside Ciudad Juárez.

Yesterday was the the third day of protests against Sunday’s increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel, which went up between 15% and 20%.

Source: Sin Embargo (sp), Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy