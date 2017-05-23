Fugitives nabbed with expired tourist visas

A former top official in the Sonora state government who is wanted on corruption charges was arrested by United States Border Patrol agents yesterday in Arizona after they found that his tourist visa had expired.

Roberto Romero López, who was Interior Secretary in the government of Guillermo Padrés, was arrested in Tucson along with his wife, former state Deputy Mónica Robles, whose visa had also run out.

Both are wanted in Mexico for influence peddling in connection with the diversion of federal funds intended for the state agriculture and fisheries secretariat.

Money allocated to aid farmers allegedly went instead to a construction project that modified the course of the San Miguel River so as to protect crops on the Romero family ranch, Temporal de Pascual Díaz, located near Hermosillo.

Diverting the flow of the river is alleged to have caused flooding in a local ejido, or community land holding, as a result of which several families lost their land.

Romero is considered to have been the right-hand man of former governor Padrés, who himself faces corruption charges and is currently in custody. Governor from 2009 until 2015, he has been accused of defrauding the state of 27 billion pesos (US $1.45 billion at today’s exchange rate).

The federal Attorney General’s office said early last year that an Interpol Red Alert had been issued for both Romero and his wife.

