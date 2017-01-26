Further cooling in Mexico-US relations

Donald Trump warns that next week's meeting with Peña Nieto could be cancelled

Relations between Mexico and the United States have cooled further after President Enrique Peña Nieto repeated once again that Mexico will not pay for the border wall that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to build.

This morning, Trump warned in a post on Twitter that if Mexico won’t pay for the wall “it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting” of the two leaders, scheduled for next Tuesday.

President Peña Nieto released a videotaped message last night in which he said Mexico does not believe in walls and will not pay for one, responding to Trump’s signing yesterday of an executive order to initiate the construction of the wall and his comments earlier in the day that Mexico would pay for it.

“Mexico offers and asks for respect, as the fully sovereign nation that we are,” Peña Nieto said in the nearly three-minute-long address.

“I regret and deplore the decision by the United States to continue the construction of a wall that — for many years — far from uniting us has divided us.”

Trump’s reply came earlier this morning on Twitter.

“The U.S. has a $60-billion trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”

The border wall was not the only reason for Peña Nieto’s address. Citing a second order signed by Trump for the implementation of new immigration measures, Mexico’s president said he had instructed his Foreign Affairs Secretary to reinforce measures to protect Mexican citizens in the U.S.

To do so all 50 of Mexico’s consulates will become centers for the defense of the rights of Mexican migrants. “Our communities are not alone. The government of Mexico will offer legal advice to guarantee the protection they may require,” the president said.

There were calls yesterday for Peña Nieto to cancel Tuesday’s meeting with Trump but he concluded his address by saying he would await the results of meetings currently being held in Washington by senior officials from both countries, and consult with representatives of the Senate and the Conference of Governors.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray said last night there were encouraging signs in meetings he and Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo held yesterday with members of the Trump administration.

In an interview with Televisa news anchor Denise Maerker he said there was a willingness on the part of the U.S. to work with Mexico and generate agreements.

He also said American officials said the signing of the presidential orders had not been timed to coincide with yesterday’s meetings.

