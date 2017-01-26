President Peña Nieto during last night's address. President Peña Nieto during last night's address.
Further cooling in Mexico-US relations

Donald Trump warns that next week's meeting with Peña Nieto could be cancelled

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, January 26, 2017

Relations between Mexico and the United States have cooled further after President Enrique Peña Nieto repeated once again that Mexico will not pay for the border wall that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to build.

This morning, Trump warned in a post on Twitter that if Mexico won’t pay for the wall “it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting” of the two leaders, scheduled for next Tuesday.

President Peña Nieto released a videotaped message last night in which he said Mexico does not believe in walls and will not pay for one, responding to Trump’s signing yesterday of an executive order to initiate the construction of the wall and his comments earlier in the day that Mexico would pay for it.

“Mexico offers and asks for respect, as the fully sovereign nation that we are,” Peña Nieto said in the nearly three-minute-long address.

“I regret and deplore the decision by the United States to continue the construction of a wall that — for many years — far from uniting us has divided us.”

Trump’s reply came earlier this morning on Twitter.

“The U.S. has a $60-billion trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”

The border wall was not the only reason for Peña Nieto’s address. Citing a second order signed by Trump for the implementation of new immigration measures, Mexico’s president said he had instructed his Foreign Affairs Secretary to reinforce measures to protect Mexican citizens in the U.S.

To do so all 50 of Mexico’s consulates will become centers for the defense of the rights of Mexican migrants. “Our communities are not alone. The government of Mexico will offer legal advice to guarantee the protection they may require,” the president said.

There were calls yesterday for Peña Nieto to cancel Tuesday’s meeting with Trump but he concluded his address by saying he would await the results of meetings currently being held in Washington by senior officials from both countries, and consult with representatives of the Senate and the Conference of Governors.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray said last night there were encouraging signs in meetings he and Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo held yesterday with members of the Trump administration.

In an interview with Televisa news anchor Denise Maerker he said there was a willingness on the part of the U.S. to work with Mexico and generate agreements.

He also said American officials said the signing of the presidential orders had not been timed to coincide with yesterday’s meetings.

Source: Excélsior (sp), Milenio (sp)

  • K. Chris C.

    US tyranny to Mexico: “Thou shall have no other god but the US. Thou shall make no deals with China.”

    An American citizen, not US subject.

    • Jamie

      Go to Mexico with them or worry about your country numb nuts!! Get so aggravated with Americans not worrying about our country, do you even know what’s in the Trade deals Mexico and other countries have profited majorly? This is about more than the wall that we have every right to have on our boarder it’s about them being butthurt over us pulling out of trade deals that everyone else but the USA profited from. Also who’s he to tell our country how to control or immigration policies? He has no clue about any immigration except what sneaks across our boarder cause no one wants to immigrate to Mexico they just want to walk threw it!

  • Jamie

    What a joke..why does this dude think he can be involved in OUR countries immigration policies!! This is what 8 years of a push over socialist President has brought about even broke as Mexico thinks it’s all big and bad. Been keeping this motherfucking 1st world country aflote for many many years but they want to now act like they powerful country…I hope we build a 50 foot wall at least deport every Illigal here and cut them the f*ck off!! These countries got used to making millions off our country now they mad cause the gravy train has pulled out of there stations cause we got on the Trump train bitches!!

    • Cam Nante

      Careful: your intelligence is showing

      • Jamie

        Your nationality is showing😂 hypocrite much cause how smart is it to put others down that you don’t know?

  • miabeach

    Mexican rulers and the Mexican upper class has turned their backs on generations of poor, voiceless Mexican peasants. Now they know how it feels to reach out for help and feel no ones grasp. God bless President Trump. It’s not called tough love for nothing

  • Güerito

    Can’t we have one day without a Trump story?

