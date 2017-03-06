The truck that was seized yesterday. The truck that was seized yesterday.
Gang attacks police after truck seized

50 launch attack on Federal Police office in Veracruz

Mexico News Daily | Monday, March 6, 2017

Thieves who hijacked a truck and used it to transfer stolen fuel weren’t too happy when police seized the vehicle yesterday afternoon in Veracruz. So they attacked a Federal Police office in an attempt to get it back.

The Freightliner truck, carrying 14,000 liters of fuel, was detained on the Mexico City-Veracruz freeway at San Cristóbal and taken to the police force’s regional office in Orizaba. There, a gang of 50 people armed with guns and machetes attempted to take it back.

They were repelled by a joint force of federal, state and municipal police, the Army, the Navy and the Fuerza Civil, who arrested 11 gang members.

The operation caused the complete closure of the freeway at the Orizaba industrial park for four hours.

Source: Milenio (sp)

  • K. Chris C.

    Always enjoyable the reaction of tyranny when, during the prosecution of their “war on drugs,” their victims shoot back.

    An American citizen, not US subject.

    • SickofLiberalbs9999

      Wow, cartel gang members are “victims” in your warped view of the world?
      And the police are the criminals, right?
      How about everyday citizens, are they good guys or bad guys?

  • miabeach

    Complete social unrest and rampant lawlessness is coming.

    • SickofLiberalbs9999

      Yes, Mexico is well on the way to becoming a failed state.
      And America will have to intervene if a failed state develops on its border.
      Mexico, what are you waiting for? Time is running out quickly.
      Mobilize the military, attack the cartels and all armed group, and DEFEAT THEM FOREVER.
      Or say goodbye to your country – as Mexico is occupied by foreign military forces to fight the cartels.

      • miabeach

        They say violence will sweep through Mexico and most of Latin America. Jade Helm was a military drill last year for just such an uprising. Whatever progress was made in Latin America will be for naught.

  • SickofLiberalbs9999

    50 armed people attack the police.
    11 gang members were arrested.
    What happened to the other 39?

  • jdwfinger

    Good job President Nieto protecting your citizens, oops, that is not your job, you and the other politicians are there to make yourselves rich

  • SickofLiberalbs9999

    50 “armed people” attacked the police?
    How does Mexico put an end to this kind of behavior once and for all?

    Solution:
    1. Surround the attackers
    2. Herd them into a group (to make a good target)
    3. Bring in helicopter gunships
    4. Kill them all
    5. No surrender permitted

    Next?

    Repeat this scenario as many times as needed.
    Soon the bad guys would be looking for a new country to live in, corrupt, and destroy.
    And Mexico could finally begin the path toward security and prosperity.

    In the meantime – Mexico is rapidly becoming the Western hemisphere’s Syria or Iraq.
    When / how will it end?

