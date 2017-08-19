Miramontes: arrested again. Miramontes: arrested again.
News

Gang leader arrested – for the sixth time

Baja California cell leader believed allied with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, August 19, 2017

A high-ranking gang member in the structure of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), considered a “high-priority” target by authorities, has been arrested — for the sixth time in 13 years.

Armando Miramontes Ordaz, also known as “El Coco,” was detained Thursday in Tijuana with drugs and a firearm in his possession.

Miramontes is suspected to be the leader of a criminal organization associated with the CJNG known as Los Erres or R4 and has been active in Baja California since at least 2004.

Police said in a statement that Miramontes’ criminal record dates back to that year when he was arrested in Baja California for possession of drugs. The following year he was arrested in Tijuana on drug charges and for stealing a vehicle.

In 2006, Miramontes was arrested while in the act of committing a crime with a firearm. An arrest warrant was issued against him early 2007 for carrying an unauthorized gun, being fulfilled the following year.

Army personnel arrested him once more in 2010 for criminal association, kidnapping and organized crime.

A new arrest warrant against Miramontes was carried out in 2012, but he was absolved of the charge of criminal association two years later.

Source: Reforma (sp)

  • Maria Guadelupe

    I know this site is relying a lot on other media sources. When I read about drugistas and the law, it would be nice to know the outcomes of all of the arrests, what he has a record for and what he beat. This guy sounds like he should be in jail for a while so why all the successive arrests? And what is ORGANIZED CRIME in Mexico? If I organize a group to take a gas station is some remote area that is conspiracy. What is organized crime in the eyes of the blind law? It used to be a man with a pistola went to jail. Now people charged with serious and violent crimes are getting bailed out. Many are getting off. A lawyer I knew took the first of the 2 years courses to be able to defend or prosecute and oral trial according to the new reforms. But the police, investigators, prosecutors and judges don-t know what to do when accused are really given rights!

