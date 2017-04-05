3 gangsters arrested then freed by gunmen

Three presumed members of the elusive Tequileros gang were arrested Monday in Guerrero, only to be freed hours later by at least 30 armed gunmen who stormed a public prosecutor’s office.

The Guerrero Coordination Group, a security agency, said the attackers, armed with assault rifles, entered the prosecutor’s office in Arcelia, where the three were being held on suspicion of homicide and kidnapping.

They had been arrested by military personnel in San Miguel Totolapan.

Soldiers and state police mounted an operation in response to Monday’s attack but without success so far. Nor is it known who the 30 gunmen were, whether they belonged to the Tequileros or to a rival gang, La Familia Michoacana.

The former has been blamed for several years of violence in the state’s Tierra Caliente region. Since December, security forces have been trying to track down gang leader Raybel Jacobo de Almonte. But he enjoys protection from communities in the area that fear reprisal if they reveal his whereabouts, said Attorney General Xavier Oloa Peláez in February.

The newspaper El Sur reported today that the municipality of Arcelia has no local police force. It and eight other municipalities in the region are served by 100 state police officers.

Source: El Sur (sp), Milenio (sp)