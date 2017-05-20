Gangsters fight back in Tierra Caliente

The arrest of 22 presumed members of the Caballeros Templarios criminal gang and the seizure of avocado orchards in Michoacán triggered retaliation yesterday in the form of at least five roadblocks and the burning of as many as 27 vehicles.

State police were conducting an operation in the town of Huerta de Gámbara, Múgica, when a heavily armed group of individuals opened fire on them, according to the state Attorney General’s office.

After repelling their attackers, police arrested 22 of them and confiscated 18 firearms reserved for the exclusive use of the Army, along with cartridges and tactical gear.

The Attorney General said yesterday that authorities also seized 200 hectares of avocado orchards that had been under the control of organized crime, of which opposing groups were disputing that control.

In response, several armed gangs said to be allied with the Caballeros Templarios gang blocked highways with vehicles in at least five locations, most in the Tierra Caliente region.

The state Public Security Secretariat and the Federal Police reacted by deploying a new operation to prevent further acts of violence and blockades.

The joint security force promptly dismantled the roadblocks set up at three of the exits from Gámbara, in the neighboring towns of Santa Casilda and Parácuaro and on the Apatzingán-Nueva Italia highway.

No further arrests were reported after the roadblocks were retired.

Along with the 19 cars and trucks that were incinerated were eight cars that remained partially burned, reported the news agency Quadratín.

In a separate event, the bodies of seven individuals who had been shot dead were found on the shoulder of a federal highway in the municipality of Salvador Escalante.

The bodies, as yet unidentified, were discovered near a pickup truck that had been struck by multiple gunshots.

The discovery triggered a joint mobilization of state and federal forces to the zone, located a mere 60 kilometers from the state capital of Morelia.

Source: El Universal (sp), Reforma (sp), Quadratín (sp)