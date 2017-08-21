Garbage pickup halted again in Oaxaca city

The garbage is piling up again in the city of Oaxaca as an ongoing conflict has flared up once more.

The arrest of Jesús Morales Niño, the leader of a group called United Neighborhoods, was what triggered a series of roadblocks Friday by residents of Vicente Guerrero in the municipality of Zaachila.

Federal highways 175 and 131, which connect the state’s capital with Puerto Ángel and Puerto Escondido, were blocked as were access points to the Ciudad Judicial complex and Oaxaca city’s only landfill by residents who claimed the arrest was illegal.

Anonymous reports by area residents accused state police officers of attacking residents who were patrolling the streets in an effort to prevent an organization known as the 14th of June Popular Front from entering the community.

Members of the front, who have been accused of committing theft, murder and extortion against local businesses, were turfed from Zaachila neighborhoods on July 3 after which residents closed access to the landfill for 10 days, causing the accumulation of over 5,000 tonnes of garbage on Oaxaca streets.

The Public Security Secretariat said the arrest of Morales and four other men followed reports of armed, masked men travelling in at least four pickup trucks, and that Morales was arrested for carrying restricted weapons. The men with him were also carrying firearms along with two hand grenades.

Early yesterday, the state Attorney General’s office was reported to have given in to the pressure by the people of Zaachila by releasing Morales and three other men on a technicality.

Attorney General Rubén Vasconcelos Méndez justified the release by stating that carrying unauthorized weapons is a federal crime, but did not explain why Morales was not turned over to federal authorities, as is routinely done.

All the roadblocks but one — that which provides access to the landfill — were lifted after the men were released.

Garbage continued to accumulate on the streets this morning while those blocking the landfill have vowed to remain until their demands are met.

Source: El Universal (sp)