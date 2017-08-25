Gas leaks continue contaminating water

Pipeline tap in Ocotepec is 18th to be found this year

Another illegal gasoline pipeline tap was found Wednesday in Cuernavaca, Morelos, further contaminating the municipality’s water supply.

Residents of Ocotepec, who have been affected by polluted water since July, called authorities to report there was a strong smell of gasoline.

Personnel from the local Civil Protection office and Pemex discovered the leaking fuel in plain view just a few meters from the roadside near the municipality’s border with Huitzilac, said Civil Protection chief Manrique Rivas.

His office said it was the 18th pipeline tap found so far this year in the Ocotepec area. The total is up over 40% compared to last year’s figures.

Rivas said the public can help authorities address the thefts by not buying the gasoline thieves are stealing and by reporting illegal taps.

Last week, the Morelos and federal governments announced a joint police-military operation to counter pipeline theft, but no arrests have been made yet.

Source: Bajo Palabra (sp), Milenio (sp), Diario de Morelos (sp)