Generators for Pemex a gift from Slovenia

Equipment will help get Salina Cruz refinery running again

The government of Slovenia has stepped in to help out Pemex after the September 7 earthquake damaged equipment at the oil company’s refinery in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca.

A donation of two state-of-the-art electrical generators arrived yesterday at the Huatulco International Airport aboard four Antonov 124-100 aircraft and were then transported by road to the refinery.

Pemex said the 70-megawatt generators would help get the refinery operating again after it was shut down twice over a period of three months, first by flooding caused by tropical storm Beatriz and then by the earthquake.

Although no structural damage was reported, the intensity of the quake was enough to shift the position of the existing generators and affect their operation.

The equipment donated by Slovenia will generate enough power to carry out start-up tests that will allow the refinery to resume full operations as soon as possible, Pemex said.

The generators’ output is enough to supply 34,000 homes, the company said.

Source: Milenio (sp)