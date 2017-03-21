Generous payments for Pemex pensioners

14 retired executives earn more than Senators; some more than the president

Some of the state oil company’s generous pensions have come to light through a freedom-of-information request, which found that 14 retired Pemex officials are receiving over 2 million pesos per year, greater than the annual salary of Mexico’s 128 Senators.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The chosen few also receive over 6,000 pesos a month for expenses: gasoline, natural gas and food needs, along with year-end bonuses of close to 400,000 pesos.

The top 14 retirees are paid between 238,000 to 362,000 pesos per month; in comparison, a Senator will earn close to 228,000 pesos during the current year and President Enrique Peña Nieto’s monthly pay comes to just under 360,000 pesos.

One of the Pemex pensioners is Carlos Arnoldo Morales Gil, director of Pemex Exploration and Production until February 2014. Last year his pension was more than 3 million pesos.

Morales is now the CEO of PetroBAL, an oil exploration and production firm and direct competitor of Pemex.

The retirement plans represent a massive financial strain on a company already struggling to make ends meet, but the worst could be yet to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two years ago, the union representing Pemex workers agreed on some changes. The retirement age for employees with fewer than 15 years at the company was increased from 55 to 60 and pension eligibility would kick in after 30 years of service.

Furthermore, employees who joined the company after January 1, 2016 would be required to contribute to their pensions.

Workers with greater seniority than 15 years were unaffected by the changes; they are able to retire at 55 after 25 years of service, as before.

Nor was there a change to the formula that calculates the amount of the pension: it remains equivalent to the employee’s final salary.

The number of employees whose pensions are fully paid by the company is adding to a situation that might soon become “unsustainable,” warns a retirement plans specialist.

In viable retirement schemes, “there are between six and 10 active employees for every retiree, but in Pemex that ratio is only 1.3 to 1.”

“The time bomb is ticking, as the number of retirees will increase. Without reform, the company will reach a point where it will be unable to pay. It will be a big mess,” predicted Pedro Vázquez Colmenares.

As of one year ago, Pemex’s pension liabilities totaled $90 billion, the largest of any oil and gas company in the world.

“What happened was that Pemex didn’t really think about the future,” said Kirk Shirr of Clearview Strategy Group, a consultancy, last May. “They forked over money to the government every year. But they were not setting aside any money for pension obligations, even though they were accruing them as liabilities.”

Last February the federal government appointed José Antonio González Anaya the oil company’s new CEO. He is a graduate of MIT and has a doctorate from Harvard. He has worked as an economist with the World Bank and a professor at Stanford University.

His field of expertise, appropriately enough, is pension management.

Source: El Universal (sp), Knowledge@Wharton (en)