Getting out the vote in the State of México

State leads the way in accusations of electoral crimes

Election campaigning is heating up in the coveted State of México, which means accusations of vote-buying and other skulduggery are flying: so far 117 formal complaints have been registered with the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEPADE).

Historically a stronghold for the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the state has become a popular destination for members of the cabinet of President Enrique Peña Nieto, according to the opposition National Action Party (PAN).

Its national leader this week accused the federal government of meddling in the campaign for governor. In the last seven months, accused Ricardo Anaya Cortés, cabinet members have made over 100 visits to the state, bearing gifts, of course.

“The federal government is making all kinds of [welfare] handouts, asking people for their voters’ identification and putting conditions on social programs,” he said at a press conference alongside the party’s candidate for governor, Josefina Vázquez Mota.

Anaya asked FEPADE to speed up the process of investigating over 100 complaints filed at the onset of the electoral season.

Yesterday, the PRI fired back. National secretary-general Claudia Ruiz Massieu declared that the needs of citizens are unaffected by election calendars, that they require services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, justifying visits to the state by government officials.

She said the delivery of public services must continue, and that every visit was made within the framework of the law.

The party’s national director, Enrique Ochoa, claimed the PAN was in a state of panic for fear of losing the election.

Fear, meanwhile, was a motivating factor in accusations of money laundering against her family, said the PAN’s Vázquez Mota.

During yesterday’s press conference she charged that accusations made before the Attorney General’s office against her father and six brothers for money laundering are part of the federal government’s strategy.

The newspaper El Universal reported yesterday that Vázquez Mota’s father and six brothers are under investigation for having received 17 million pesos from businesses that had been accused of laundering 400 million pesos in 2013.

The candidate said the federal government is using law enforcement agencies in an attempt to manipulate public opinion.

“Today it is confirmed that they’re afraid, because they know we’ll defeat them; that’s why they resort to a dirty war, slander, lies and the partisan use of public institutions.”

There are elections in four states in June but it is the State of México that tops the list for the most complaints about electoral foul play, says FEPADE.

The complaints include vote-buying, the coercion of subordinates by government officials to vote for a particular candidate, putting conditions on social programs and electoral tourism, a crime described by FEPADE as large groups of individuals reporting to have changed their address to a particular state so as to vote for a single candidate.

FEPADE chief Santiago Nieto Castillo said that 117 investigations are currently open, including one related to alterations to the voters’ list to engage in electoral tourism in the eastern municipalities of the state.

Elections will also take place in Coahuila, Nayarit and Veracruz. The prosecutor stated that FEPADE has received complaints in those three states for similar crimes to those reported in the State of México but in smaller numbers.

Nieto reported that FEPADE has begun over 2,000 investigations into electoral crimes since September of last year.

Source: Milenio (sp), Reforma (sp)