Godzilla in CDMX starting on Saturday

Filming for the next Godzilla movie will take place near the zócalo

The king of the monsters will be in Mexico City this weekend as a film crew shoots scenes for a new Godzilla movie.

Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera announced this week that the city had been chosen as a filming location for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

“This is a great opportunity, ” the mayor said, “because the city is the second most important film distribution market for Hollywood.”

Scheduled for release in March 2019, the film is directed by Michael Dougherty and is a sequel to Godzilla, released in 2014.

Mancera compared the positive impact the production will have for the country’s capital to that of the 2015 James Bond film, Spectre.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters will create around 2,000 jobs in Mexico and revenue for local businesses; this super production will be a great opportunity for all young people,” the mayor remarked.

“We’re going to have a strong presence of tourists in our hotels. We’ll be showcased throughout the world, it’s going to be thousands and thousands of screens where Mexico City will be on display,” Mancera said.

Legendary Films producer Alex Garcia said he was excited to have Godzilla arrive in a beautiful country that offers a “unique vision.”

“Filming in the city will not only have an economic impact, but will also attract the world’s attention,” said the American producer.

“Mexico City not only offers the unique look we were looking for, but also a renewal,” added García, who said “the most enthusiastic fans in the world are in Mexico.”

Filming will take place on downtown streets located near the zócalo. Several streets will be closed starting Saturday and filming will continue until Tuesday.

Source: El Sol de México (sp)