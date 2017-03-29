Governor announces new resort project

A US $175-million tourist development for the resort town of Huatulco, Oaxaca, was announced yesterday during the Acapulco Tianguis Turístico, Mexico’s biggest travel trade show.

The mega-project will include a Nickelodeon resort and water park with 761 hotel rooms, five large pools and 13 restaurants with seating for 2,500 in Huatulco’s Bahía de Conejos.

The news was announced by Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa and representatives of the Mexican firm Grupo Lomas, who also referred to plans to improve air connectivity to the resort destination with new flights by its regional airline, MAYAir.

The company announced plans for Huatulco early last year after purchasing its Bahía de Conejos property, located near Secrets Resort & Spa. At that time it also said it planned to build a marina.

Murat said his administration will boost tourism as never before, pointing out that the industry is the state’s principal productive activity and represents the main source of income for close to 100 communities.

“We want to invite all of Mexico to come and get to know this special world that is Oaxaca,” said the governor, highlighting features such as its 550 kilometers of coastline and the greatest biodiversity in Mexico.

Murat also pointed out that Oaxaca is part of the Mayan route, a flagship project of the federal government during this year’s Tianguis that promotes the Mayan World route of the airline Aeromar, linking destinations in Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Yucatán and Oaxaca.

Source: Milenio (sp)