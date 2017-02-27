Governor announces police deployment

Federal Police are being deployed today to Veracruz to strengthen security forces in the municipalities of Xalapa and Córdoba, Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes told a press conference yesterday.

The two areas have seen an increase in criminal activity, he said, particularly in commercial robberies. Vehicle thefts and residential robberies have also risen in Córdoba, he said.

Federal Interior Secretary Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong is scheduled to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the reestablishment of municipal police forces that have ceased to exist, which has led to higher crime rates in those municipalities, the governor said.

Those forces were retired by the state’s previous government in favor of Mando Único, or “single-command” police, but according to Public Security Secretary Jaime Téllez Marié the change did not bring about the desired results and higher levels of insecurity followed.

He said those local police forces were disbanded with the argument that they were “contaminated.”

The governor pointed out yesterday that there are regions in the state where crime rates have declined. “No one is claiming a victory and no one is claiming the problem has been resolved,” he said, “but in some regions a decrease has been noted, although an increase has been seen in others.”

The forces being deployed to the state today are members of the National Gendarmerie. The number of officers being sent was not disclosed for security reasons.

Source: Milenio (sp), Veracruzanos.info (sp)