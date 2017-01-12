Growth forecast down, peso’s value down

Trump's tweets blamed for peso's decline. One solution: buy Twitter and shut it down

In economic terms, the week has been another tough one for Mexico: a lower growth forecast from the World Bank and a lower peso from — according to analysts — Donald Trump.

The peso has fallen more than 5% against the dollar since the year began, setting new lows before and during the U.S. president-elect’s press conference yesterday, dropping below 22 pesos to the dollar.

In response, Mexico’s central bank last week spent US $2 billion attempting to shore up the currency but, reports Bloomberg, with little success.

However, the news service reports that another option has been circulating among Mexican currency traders: instead of depleting foreign reserves trying to bolster the peso, buy Twitter and shut it down.

The idea began as a joke but, again as Bloomberg reports, there’s some logic to it.

Buying pesos has proved to be a largely futile effort to shield it from Donald Trump’s ongoing stream of tweets regarding Mexico, which are seen as putting heavy, downward pressure on Mexico’s currency.

Eliminate the tweets, the theory goes, and the peso might recover.

The U.S. website The Hill reported yesterday that, according to analysts, Trump’s tweets threatening tariffs on Mexican-made products have also put a crimp on foreign investment.

Investors have been rattled by Trump’s warnings of tariffs on Mexico’s automotive industry and with good reason given the industry’s view. Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Monday that tariffs on Mexican-manufactured goods, if high enough, “will make production of anything in Mexico uneconomical and we would have to withdraw.”

Uncertainty is also created by Trump’s promise to open up the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). But there is another line of thought regarding such a development.

Should NAFTA be changed or ditched, the trade relationship between the two countries would come under the World Trade Organization, says Juan Pardinas, director of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness, “which doesn’t look that bad.”

He faults the Mexican government for failing to point that out, instead allowing a gloom-and-doom scenario to continue.

Pardinas said it’s the kind of message that “would bring serenity to markets and investors, and those are not the narratives I have seen in government.”

Another positive note came from an International Monetary Fund analysis that found Mexico’s finances to be healthy for the most part. Financial institutions and corporations were well capitalized, the research found, although the growing public debt was a concern.

Christopher Wilson, a Mexico expert at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., said “it’s worth highlighting the very sound macroeconomic management that Mexico has managed to maintain for decades now.”

Meanwhile, the World Bank has adjusted its outlook for Mexico, reducing its 2017 forecast to 1.8% from the 2.8% it predicted last June.

The bank said uncertainty over U.S. economic policies will trigger a decline in investment in Mexico. On the other hand, it also forecast that the country’s economic reforms would contribute to greater tax revenues and reduction of the deficit.

Private consumption will strengthen thanks to low inflation, low unemployment, increased salaries and the flow of remittances from abroad.

However, inflation is already showing signs of stirring. Fuel price increases of 15%-20%, which went into effect January 1, are triggering widespread increases in products and services.

Taxi and bus fares and tortillas and other food products have risen since the start of the year. Tortillas have gone up by as much as 18%, reported the newspaper Reforma.

Source: Bloomberg (en), The Hill (en), Milenio (sp), Reforma (sp)

