Guerrero damage tab over 1.4 billion pesos

First it was Hurricane Max and then came the earthquake

Many people in Guerrero are still reeling after Hurricane Max and the September 19 earthquake damaged at least 6,000 homes and caused an estimated monetary loss of over 1.4 billion pesos (US $75 million).

The category 1 hurricane touched down on the Guerrero coast on September 14, causing flash floods that affected an estimated 3,000 homes in the Costa Chica and Costa Grande regions of the state, especially in the Petatlán zone.

The rainfall and strong winds also caused some degree of destruction on over 30,000 hectares of land dedicated to farming and raising livestock. Fishing in towns in the Costa Chica region was also affected or suspended.

Guerrero Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores said on Sunday that the municipalities affected by the hurricane are currently being considered for funding from the natural disaster relief fund Fonden, and estimated that the worst hit were farmers, with damages of up to 350 million pesos.

Five days after Max, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook central Mexico, affecting not only another 3,000 dwellings “but schools and a great number of [Catholic] churches,” continued the governor. Those damages have been estimated at more than 1 billion pesos.

“I believe that the [damages caused by the] earthquake exceed 1 billion pesos,” Astudillo told the newspaper Milenio in an interview.

The northern parts of the state were the worst hit by the earthquake, especially the municipalities of Huitzuco and Atenango del Río.

One hundred of the 12,300 schools in the state remained closed this week after sustaining considerable structural damage.

But Astudillo expressed confidence. ” . . . We’re standing firm and we’re going to keep moving forward.”

Source: Milenio (sp)