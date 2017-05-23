Guerrero lawmakers cling to immunity

Yucatán is the latest state to reject protection against prosecution for public officials

Another state has signed up to reject immunity for government officials but the one that leads the country in violent crime has decided to stick with the status quo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yucatán state Congress unanimously agreed last week to abolish the fuero, removing protection from prosecution for the state governor, mayors and members of Congress.

But in Guerrero, the legislative process went in the opposite direction despite what one lawmaker described as regrettable cases that should serve as a reminder of the social damage that immunity from justice creates.

Deputy Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, president of the legislative Public Security Commission, saw no willingness among members of Congress to abolish the measure.

To maintain the fuero, said the Citizens’ Movement party Deputy, is to allow the proliferation of abuses against the public, which has led to disrepute for government institutions.

He said it was clear that society is strongly demanding the removal of immunity but while other states move forward and end it, interests that do not align with those of the public keep it in place in Guerrero.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list of states that have abolished the fuero now includes Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Campeche, Baja California, Nuevo León, Mexico City and Yucatán, he said.

In the latter state, Congressman Elías Lixa Abimerhi believes ending the fuero is a good first step towards checking politicians’ privileges, but further mechanisms are required to avoid the abuse of power by the political class.

His fellow legislator, David Barrera Zavala, added that immunity and impunity must no longer be seen as synonyms by the public, which has lost its trust in the justice system.

During the same round of voting that ended the fuero, Yucatán’s legislators also abolished a pensions law that benefited former governors and reduced the funding for political parties by 50%.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)