Guerrero plan a wrap with bridge’s opening

The four-year-long New Guerrero Plan, a federal program designed to repair the damage caused by two hurricanes in the fall of 2013, was officially wrapped up this week with the dedication of a new bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-billion-peso program (US $1 billion at today’s rate) funded the reconstruction of the Mexico-Acapulco toll highway, five federal and 1,035 state highways, 128 state bridges and 11 federal ones, said Federal Communications and Transportation Secretary Gerardo Ruiz Esparza at a ceremony on Monday.

One of those federal bridges was the two-lane Barra Vieja-Las Lomas bridge just south of Acapulco on the reconstructed highway linking Acapulco and Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca.

The 790-million-peso bridge, 470 meters long and 13 meters above the Papagayo River, was constructed to resist earthquakes and furnished with solar-powered lighting and a special covering to protect it from erosion.

The last of the public works projects to be completed under the New Guerrero Plan, the bridge is 11 meters higher than the previous one, which was destroyed by flooding that was produced by heavy rainfall that accompanied Hurricane Manuel.

While the plan delivered thousands of new homes to hurricane victims, many have been criticized for being substandard and poorly built. As well, some communities have claimed that the reconstruction and relocation efforts passed them by.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Héctor Astudillo conceded that Guerrero “has problems” but also has good things in its favor, and welcomed the new bridge as a project that was emblematic of the federal government.

Interior Secretary Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong told the ceremony that when President Enrique Peña Nieto toured Guerrero in the wake of the hurricanes he found fallen bridges and schools in ruins, but he also found hard-working and forward-thinking men and women.

Although homicide numbers have appeared high in the state so far this year, Osorio Chong said they were actually down 60% in Acapulco and efforts to reduce the numbers elsewhere in Guerrero would continue.

Source: Milenio (sp), Noticias Acapulco News (sp)