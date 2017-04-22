Guerrero worse than he thought: governor

The murder of a high ranking member of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) in Guerrero this week has brought a change in the discourse of the governor, who conceded that insecurity in the violence-ravaged state “is more complex” than he originally thought.

Demetrio Saldívar Gómez, the PRD’s Guerrero secretary general, was shot and killed while inside a vehicle Wednesday night outside his home in the Las Américas neighborhood of Chilpancingo. Five of the nine shots fired by the two gunmen struck the party official.

Saldívar had charged a year ago that several mayors affiliated with his party had received death threats from organized crime gangs, and accused the state government of failed public security strategies.

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s homicide, PRD president Maria Alejandra Barrales Magdaleno declared that Guerrero was a “failed state” and demanded that the federal government take control of the state’s security forces. She charged that local authorities were incompetent and, in some cases, colluding with criminals.

Since Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores took office in 2015, local and federal authorities have set in motion six different strategies to halt the advance of organized crime in the state.

After Wednesday’s homicide, Astudillo suspended an official tourist promotion trip to the United States and issued a prepared statement late Thursday evening, describing the murder as an “insidious and abominable crime.”

He admitted that “the issue of insecurity and violence is more complex than what we believed at the beginning of my administration.”

Astudillo said the state is living through very serious times but denied that the violence has been caused by his administration. On the contrary, he said, the state has assumed its responsibility to reduce crime rates but unlike previous administrations, it faces severe budgetary constraints.

During the 24 hours after Saldívar’s murder the violence continued, unabated. Authorities have dealt with the discovery of three human heads, three executed and yet unidentified men and the dismembered remains of at least two individuals in the municipalities of Acapulco, Chilpancingo and Ometepec.

