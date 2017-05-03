Happy with her body 200,000 pesos later

Mexico third in the world for the number of plastic surgery procedures

Hundreds of thousands of Mexicans go under the knife each year in pursuit of enhanced beauty despite the high costs and risks associated with plastic surgery.

The surgery is so popular in Mexico that it ranks third in the world for the number of cosmetic plastic surgery procedures, behind the United States and Brazil, according to statistics compiled by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

There were 900,000 aesthetic procedures performed in Mexico in 2015 and over half of those required surgery, a figure that represents 5% of the worldwide total.

The five most popular procedures were liposuction, breast augmentation, eye lifts, rhinoplasty or nose jobs and abdominoplasty or tummy tucks.

Mariela, the 41-year-old mother of two children, is one of the large number of Mexicans who have had cosmetic surgery done, having gone through several operations. She now boasts a small waist, large bust and flat stomach that have erased any outward signs of her two pregnancies.

Mariela went under the knife for the first time at the age of 38, two years after the birth of her second child, for a breast augmentation and a tummy tuck.

“As much exercise as you do, everything changes after you become a mom. I tried exercise equipment, diets, massages but I realized I wasn’t going to get my body back the way it was,” she laments.

A flabby abdomen and sagging breasts made her feel so insecure that she refused to let her husband touch her. Finally she saw surgery as the only way out of her emotional turmoil.

“I don’t live off my figure nor do I like to show it off. But inside I felt bad. I am a perfectionist about everything and that’s what made me take the decision to have surgery,” she says.

After repeated pleas from her mother, including a warning that she could die, Mariela almost cancelled.

“I started to feel very afraid. However, I stuck with my decision although I must confess the first time that I was operated on I went ahead so as not to upset the doctor.”

While initially it seemed her first procedures had been successful, a couple of months later her fears became reality. She realized that fat injected to lift parts of her body had not properly dissolved.

She was forced to use a corset that extended from the middle of her legs to her bust to achieve the firmness that she had sought through surgery.

“I became addicted to the corset. It made me feel self-assured because it helped lift parts of my body, but I wasn’t happy having to use it every day because I knew that it shouldn’t be like that.”

Finally she consulted a new surgeon, Luis Ramírez, who explained to her that the first one had not correctly separated the fat that was injected into her body. Liposculpture and lipotransfer were required to correct the problem.

“Aesthetic surgery isn’t any old thing,” Mexico City-based Ramírez says. “It requires dexterity of the hands and an artistic instinct to attend to the body’s anatomy and aesthetics.”

According to Ramírez, Mexico’s industry is one of the least regulated in the world and while patients may overlook whether a surgeon is certified or not, it is the only mechanism that guarantees quality and ensures that the doctor’s medical knowledge is up to date.

“Uncertified surgeons sometimes use implants that are out of date or even ones reused from other patients, which causes serious harm to health,” he warns.

While Mariela is now happy with her body, it hasn’t been cheap. She has spent 200,000 pesos (US $10,635) over three years to reach that point.

“Good surgery costs more but saves complications or irregularities arising in the final result. Luis has all the technology. His surgeries are more sophisticated. He explains the whole process while my first doctor never did,” she says.

While cosmetic plastic surgery has long been predominantly performed on women — in 2015 just 14% of aesthetic procedures undertaken were on men — trends have begun to change over the past decade. The most popular procedures for men are botox injections and hair transplants.

“Before it was said that surgery was exclusively for women but masculine mentality is changing and men also want to be muscular and defined and they can achieve that with liposuction,” Ramírez explains.

Ramírez now sees two men for every seven women.

Psychologist Olivia Muñoz echoes that sentiment: “Men are being seduced by beauty to a point that specific products for them are being created.”

However, anecdotally at least, a stigma remains.

“Telling a friend that you had plastic surgery is suicide,” says Héctor, who recently had a tummy tuck and a bichectomy, a procedure to remove fat from the cheeks.

“Whether it’s for vanity, necessity or self-esteem, it’s something they don’t understand.”

