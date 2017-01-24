Health care platform recognizes doctors

A website that allows patients to rate and locate doctors and seek medical advice has recognized 366 doctors in Mexico with an awards program now in its third year.

Doctoralia, a service based in Spain but with a presence in 20 countries, awards doctors based on ratings that patients leave on the website, opinions provided by doctors about their associates and contributions doctors make to the site’s “ask an expert” section.

In Mexico, Doctoralia says it has more than 2 million users a month with over 77,000 professionals listed on the site. They have provided 100,577 opinions to patients and answered over 100,000 questions.

Doctoralia’s 2016 awards named a winner and two finalists in each of 26 specialties from a field of 366 nominees.

As well as having earned excellent assessments by their patients they had gained support from fellow doctors for the advice given and the quality of the answers they provided to website users with medical questions.

The state of Jalisco had the highest number of award winners, a total of eight, followed by Mexico City with four and Veracruz with three.

Eight-nine of the nominees had been nominated last year as well and they were joined by 277 new participants.

Doctoralia founder Frederic Llordachs said the awards represent the only program of recognition for health professionals that takes into account their performance, not only in the consulting room but on line.

The website’s scoring system invites patients to rate doctors on the basis of punctuality, service and facilities.

Each doctor’s formal training is given along with their areas of expertise and rates charged.

Users of the service can also make appointments on line.

Founded in 2007, Doctoralia says 120 million people a year use its service, which has 3.5 million doctors and health centers listed.

Source: El Universal (sp)