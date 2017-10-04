Heavy rain in 2 states courtesy of Ramón

Tropical storm watch issued but the system is forecast to remain offshore

A tropical storm watch has been issued on the Pacific coast of Mexico but the storm in question is a small one and is expected to remain offshore, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said this morning.

However, it began delivering heavy rains to parts of Oaxaca Monday, hitting the coastal towns of Mazunte and San Agustinillo particularly hard and leaving flood damage in at least 50 business premises and dozens of homes.

Two inland communities were cut off by landslides.

Wet weather is forecast to continue on the Oaxaca and Guerrero coast as tropical storm Ramón makes its way west-northwest, parallel to the coastline.

At 10:00am CDT it was situated about 90 kilometers south of Puerto Àngel, which is located about 10 kilometers east of Mazunte.

Both towns are popular tourist destinations located between Huatulco and Puerto Escondido.

The tropical storm watch extends from Puerto Àngel to Acapulco.

The NHC said Ramón was a small tropical storm, but predicted 50 to 100 millimeters of rain with isolated amounts of 150 millimeters in parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero through tomorrow.

