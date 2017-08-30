Hibiscus jelly product is safe for diabetics

Preparatory students come up with Xamaitecatl, made from hibiscus flowers

Diabetics looking for a safe and tasty snack might find what they want in a new product developed by two teams of science and technology students.

The teams are from two different CECyT (Center of Scientific and Technological Studies) schools in Mexico City and have collaborated to develop a jelly made from hibiscus that is safe for diabetics to consume.

Students from CECyT 14 decided to use hibiscus flowers as their main ingredient for their polyunsaturated fatty acid content, which aids in keeping cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood in check.

Agave nectar was used to sweeten the jelly for its high natural sugar content, which is assimilated by the body as a dietary fiber and does not raise blood sugar levels.

The product is also flavored with vanilla, and grenadine was added for consistency.

The second team, from CECyT 6, was tasked with creating the product’s business model, a process that produced the brand name Xamaitecatl.

To show consumers that the jelly was a 100% Mexican product, the students chose the colors of the Mexican flag — green, white and red — to design the Xamaitecatl label, which includes a QR code that, once scanned with any mobile device, offers consumers more information about the hibiscus jelly.

The students pointed out that their jelly, unlike commercial brands, does not have a high sugar or sweetener content, and there are no preservatives. The jelly has a shelf life of 10 days in the refrigerator.

CECyT, or Centro de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos, is a state preparatory school system in Mexico, belonging to the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN).

Source: Al Momento (sp)