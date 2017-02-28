Higher salaries are the main attraction in US

Mexican migrants can earn six times as much as they would at home

Better pay has always been the big lure for Mexicans who travel north to work in the United States, but how much better is that pay? About six times’ worth, according to data gathered by both Mexico and the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statistics also reveal that the number of migrants earning a minimum wage has been steadily decreasing.

According to the 2015 results of a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 50% of Mexican men and 25% of women earn more than 50,000 pesos (US $3,100) a month.

In Mexico, the average monthly salary of a worker — with a bachelor’s degree — is 7,600 pesos, less than US $400.

Eighty-four per cent of Mexican migrants living and working in the U.S. have a high school education or less.

In spite of their low education levels, only 6% of men and 16% of women earn the minimum wage but even that is a considerable sum when compared with earnings in Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

A farmworker in the U.S., for example, earns the minimum wage of $8 per hour, or $1,600 per month. That’s equivalent to 32,000 pesos, a very attractive sum for a farmworker in Mexico.

Migrants with employment up north earn enough to support themselves and their families back home.

And their earnings are rising.

During Bill Clinton’s second term as president (1997-2001), only 5% earned more than $40,000 per year, while 25% earned $10,000 or less.

By the end of George W. Bush’s administration eight years later, slightly over 18% of migrants earned more than $40,000 per year, while 19% earned $10,000 or less.

In 2015, during Barack Obama’s second term, the trend continued: the yearly wages of almost 30% of Mexicans in the U.S. were more than $40,000, while just 6% earned $10,000 or less.

Higher salaries are a big draw for Mexican migrants but other factors are a better quality of life, a better education and fewer security concerns.

Source: Milenio (sp)