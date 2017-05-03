Highways in decline: no money for upkeep

Budgetary restraints are the main reason why the condition of one-third of Mexico’s highways has declined from either good or satisfactory to bad, a situation not expected to improve any time soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highway maintenance division at the federal Communications and Transportation Secretariat (SCT) says weather phenomena have adversely affected highways in coastal regions but the principal factor is the lack of resources for upkeep.

Spending only on periodic improvement does nothing to extend the useful life of the pavement, said the SCT in a report quoted by the newspaper El Universal.

The last time the SCT’s highway budget allocation was increased was in 2013 and 2014 when it went up by almost 15% with an allocation of 63.2 billion pesos.

Since then the funding has dropped by over 39%, to just 38.4 billion pesos in the 2017 budget.

Between 2014 and 2016, private investment in the sector also dropped, from 20.6 billion pesos to 11.9 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last four years, stated the SCT, 51.5 billion pesos have been taken out of maintenance and development spending, including technical studies that allow for the construction of new highways.

The SCT maintenance office acknowledged as early as 2013 that the country’s highway infrastructure was not “in ideal condition.”

Back then, the network was 355,796 kilometers long, 82% of which was in good or satisfactory condition.

Today, the country’s highways network measures 368,923 kilometers, with only 71% considered to be good or satisfactory.

Broken down by state, Tlaxcala’s highways are the worst, with 43%, or 335,000 kilometers, in bad condition, followed by Oaxaca with 38%, or 1,108 kilometers.

In the states of México and Michoacán 28% of highways are in bad condition.

Just over one-quarter of the highway infrastructure in the state of Veracruz is similarly bad while in Chiapas the percentage is 22%, in Guanajuato it’s 19%, and in Chihuahua, Durango and Querétaro 18%.

Source: El Universal (sp)