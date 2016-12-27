Hike in fuel prices coming on Sunday

Magna will go up 14% and premium 20%, but prices will vary throughout the country

Fuel prices will more closely reflect their costs beginning Sunday when prices will rise as much as 20.1%.

The Finance Secretariat announced today that magna brand gasoline will go up 14.2% to an average price of 15.99 pesos per liter, with premium brand rising 20.1% to 17.79 pesos. Diesel will go up 16.5% to 17.05 pesos per liter.

Those prices will remain in effect until February 3, after which prices will be set every two weeks. Effective February 18, they will be set on a daily basis.

The secretariat said in a statement that price hikes are based on international price quotations and do not reflect any modification or increase in fuel taxes. World prices, it said, saw a big increase in the fourth quarter of this year.

The new prices will also reflect transportation costs, for which reason prices will vary throughout the country. Those announced today are average prices. Logistics, warehousing and other costs will also be factored in.

There will be 90 distinct prices corresponding to 90 regions.

“It’s an important change,” Finance Minister José Antonio Meade said in an interview with Grupo Fórmula. “It’s a change that will allow prices to reflect costs, and avoid artificial distortions.”

However, it will be followed by yet another change, one that eliminates government price-setting altogether through liberalization, under which prices will be set by market forces. That begins March 30 in Baja California and Sonora and will continue throughout Mexico in a staggered roll-out that concludes December 30.

Analysts predict that liberalizing prices will also have an impact on inflation.

The changes are part of the government’s energy reforms, which have opened the market to gas stations independent of Pemex and allowed companies other than Pemex to import fuel.

