Hilton Hotels plans nine new properties

Citing the “impressive growth of tourism” in Mexico, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has announced it will open nine new hotels between now and 2019.

The new properties, which will operate under five Hilton brands, will add nearly 1,200 rooms to the company’s Mexico portfolio, which currently consists of 45 hotels.

The new hotels are:

Hilton Guadalajara Midtown: 226 rooms, expected to open in early 2018.

The Fives Downtown Hotel Playa del Carmen: the company’s first hotel in this Quintana Roo beach destination in the Riviera Maya will have 93 rooms.

1970 Hotel Posadas Guadalajara: 160 rooms in the center of the city.

Zacatecas Centro Histórico: scheduled to open in early 2018, the hotel is located in a 19th-century building and will have 32 rooms.

Hilton Garden Inn Mérida: a 128-room hotel in Altabrisa, scheduled to open in the first quarter of this year.

Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Santa Fe: the 189-room property in Centro Santa Fe will be Hilton’s first double-branded property in Mexico. The 172-room DoubleTree, the other half of the development, opened last month.

Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites Saltillo: another dual-branded property, slated to open in late 2019, will offer 200 rooms.

Hampton Inn Cancún: the 134-room hotel will open in the second quarter of this year in the Pabellón Cumbres area of the city.

“Mexico continues to experience impressive growth in tourism, and the addition of these hotels will help satisfy the growing demand not only by tourists but business travelers as well,” said Hilton’s director of development for the region, Juan Corvinos.

Source: Successful Meetings (en), Economía Hoy (sp)

