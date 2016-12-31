Holiday accidents kill 29 in Chihuahua

11 were killed in a collision between a bus and a tractor-trailer rig

The Christmas holiday period has been a nasty one for motor vehicle accidents in the state of Chihuahua.

Fifteen people died in two accidents on Thursday, bringing to 29 the number of fatalities on the state’s highways since the Christmas holidays began.

In one of Thursday’s accidents, 11 people were killed and nine injured when a bus collided with a tractor-trailer unit on the Gómez Palacio-Jiménez highway at the Bermejillo-Corralitos junction.

Authorities believe the crash was caused by the bus crossing the center line. Both drivers were killed.

The bus was traveling from Chiapas to Ciudad Juárez, while the truck was en route to Monterrey.

Four more people died in a three-vehicle collision on the Ahumada-Flores Magón highway.

Source: Reforma (sp)

