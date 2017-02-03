Honda’s future unclear with US import tax

Honda Motor Co. says it will need to reconsider its operations in Mexico if the United States, its largest market, imposes tariffs on Mexican imports.

Japan’s third largest auto maker said the 20% import tax that has been floated by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump would force the company to reconsider its presence in Mexico, where it operates two assembly plants.

Honda manufactured some 250,000 vehicles in Mexico last year, of which more than half were exported to the U.S.

“. . . if there was a significant increase in tariffs on United States imports we would have to respond in some way,” said the firm’s executive vice-president, Seiji Kuraishi, who pointed out that Honda has been investing in the U.S. for 40 years in the development and manufacture of its vehicles.

“We hope that Mr. Trump understands that.”

Honda sold a record 1.64 million vehicles in the U.S. last year. Nearly one-third of those were imported from Canada, Mexico, Japan and the United Kingdom. About 70% of its automobile production in the U.S. is sold in that country.

Honda’s comments regarding its Mexican operations echo those of Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, who said three weeks ago the company would have to consider closing factories in Mexico if Trump proceeds with tariffs.

If the tariffs are high enough, he said, “it will make the production of anything in Mexico uneconomical and therefore we will have to move on.”

German auto maker BMW, meanwhile, recently reaffirmed its commitment to Mexico. The company will carry on with its investment plans in spite of Trump’s warnings of an import tax.

“We need free trade worldwide,” said BMW’s executive president, Harald Krueger at an automotive event in Germany.

