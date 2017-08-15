Horses worth $30,000 among goods seized

Authorities in Puebla have turned up exotic animals and luxury vehicles after searching a ranch allegedly owned by a leader of Los Rojos, a gang that operates mostly in Guerrero.

The ranch is located in the municipality of Acatlán de Osorio and was searched after several murders and other criminal activity in the Mixteca region of Puebla and the neighboring Oaxaca municipality of Huajuapan de León.

Intelligence work by the state Attorney General’s office and the Navy led to the conclusion that the Rojos, under a leader known only by his given name, Alejandro, and his nickname, El Chino, were behind the crimes.

Officials seized two Spanish-bred horses valued at US $30,000 each, both of which had been reported stolen days before, a bobcat, a toucan, an eagle, four peacocks, four hawks, three ostriches, three roadrunners, 10 quails, 13 Spanish fighting bulls, a mare, 11 white doves and sheep, cattle and rabbits.

Thirteen trucks, three racing motorcycles, three ATVs and three other motorcycles, all believed stolen, were also found.

Los Rojos has been involved for years in a turf war on several fronts with several gangs in Guerrero, and is engaged in kidnapping, extortion and highway robbery from transport trucks.

Alejandro once served as a member of the prosecutor’s office in Guerrero and was involved in a January 2014 armed attack on local businessman Pioquinto Damián Huato. His daughter-in-law was killed in the incident.

Alejandro was arrested with five of his accomplices after robbing two stores in September 2012 in Atlixco, Puebla. The five accomplices were tried and jailed, but Alejandro was released.

Source: El Universal (sp)