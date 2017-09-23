How to help victims: website offers options

Platform spells out ways to donate money or goods to aid earthquake victims

How to help? It’s a common question in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that have struck Mexico in a period of just 12 days.

It’s also the name of a new website intended to provide a central location for finding information on making monetary donations, where collection centers are located for receiving goods and other relevant information regarding the earthquakes of September 7 and 19.

Called ¿Como Ayudar? the site was the brainchild of Eduardo Higareda Gutiérrez, a graphic and web designer based in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

More than 60 collaborators have contributed information to the database.

The web platform also has a Twitter account that channels aid through two hashtags, #tengo and #necesito, or “I have” and “I need.” The account, which as of yesterday had grown to more than 6,000 followers, retweets aid and supply requests and offerings, serving as a bridge between both.

Another site has been set up by the non-governmental organization Codeando México. At SismoMX, people in need can request donations while donors can find information about where to donate goods.

It also provides local emergency phone numbers, locations of shelters and other aid centers, natural disaster insurance counseling and other information.

The blood donation platform Blooders has also been cited as a useful service for providing information regarding hospitals that are in need of blood donations.

Source: Milenio (sp)