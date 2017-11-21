Human rights chief assassinated in Baja

The latest victim of violence in Baja California Sur was the state’s human human rights ombudsman, who was ambushed and assassinated yesterday.

Silvestre de la Toba Camacho was attacked yesterday evening by armed individuals who opened fire as he and his family were driving through La Paz.

De la Toba, 47, and his son Fernando, 20, were killed and his wife and daughter seriously injured.

In a prepared statement, national ombudsman Luis Raúl González Pérez condemned the attack on de la Toba and his family.

“The CNDH [the National Human Rights Commission] reports that it has issued preventative measures in order to guarantee the safety of Mr. de la Toba’s family and that of all the staff of the state agency . . . ” said González.

The CNDH demanded that state and federal authorities conduct an immediate and thorough investigation and bring the murderers to justice.

It was the first time a human rights ombudsman has been assassinated in Mexico since the position was created in 1990.

The federal Secretariat of the Interior also issued a prepared statement condemning the attack.

“The Secretariat of the Interior makes an open call to the government of the state to find those responsible and to bring them to justice,” said the federal department.

De la Toba was appointed to head the state’s Human Rights Commission in February 2015. He was a state congressman with the New Alliance Party from 2008 until 2011.

His murder was preceded by at least 35 others during the past week in the state, where drug cartels are fighting over territory.