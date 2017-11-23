Hundreds of Mustangs expected for parade

Ford México is going for a Guinness record for the largest parade of Mustangs

Ford Mustang owners are being invited to gather in México state next week in an attempt to capture another Guinness record for Mexico. But they’ll need 767 “pony cars” to do it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ford México is holding the Mustang Stampede — where it will also present the 2018 version of Ford’s famous muscle car — at the Centro Dinámico Pegaso in San Mateo Otzacatipan, where it hopes to capture the Guinness World Record for the largest parade of Mustangs.

The title is currently held by the Mount Hood Mustangs and Fords Club, which claimed the record with 766 cards in April 2014 in Woodburn, Oregon.

Cars will gather in Toluca Saturday, Dec. 2 and the parade will take place Sunday morning. Food, music and a Mustang museum will also be part of the event.

Mustang owners must register online by November 29.

If the required number of cars attend the event, it will add yet another record to Mexico’s long list of Guinness World Record wins.

Mexico News Daily