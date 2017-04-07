Hunger strike protests ‘crisis’ in health sector

Nurses are on a hunger strike in Chiapas to protest against shortages of supplies and equipment, demanding the intervention of the federal government to deal with they call a crisis in the state health sector.

Five nurses began the strike began Monday and another nurse is joining every 48 hours until their demands are met. As of today, there are seven nurses installed at the main entrance to the Rafael Pascacio hospital in the state capital, Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

“There are no medications in the health units of Chiapas . . . or the necessary medical supplies needed in each area,” Modesta Ramírez Saldaña told the newspaper Reforma in an interview.

The nurses are also demanding the reinstatement of 15 of their colleagues who had been dismissed, and the payment of wages owed.

“We hold the federal government accountable if our demands and the needs of our state are not met, and for the deterioration of our coworkers’ health, whose risk increases with every passing hour of the strike,” said Ramírez.

Problems in the state’s health sector, which the nurses say date back three years, have been attributed to the alleged diversion of resources within the Health Secretariat.

Chiapas federal Deputy Guillermo Rafael Santiago Rodríguez told the news agency Meganoticias TVC that the Federal Auditor’s Office (ASF) has given the administration of Governor Manuel Velasco Coello until April 12 to clarify the sector’s finances.

“The state government . . . has yet to react positively to the people’s needs. The situation continues to be critical, hospitals are still without supplies, without medications, and what’s worse, repression has worsened,” declared Santiago.

The Deputy added that it was “shocking” for nurses to have to put their health at risk with a hunger strike in order to pressure the Velasco administration, which he said has yet to respond regarding the diverted resources and the health workers’ wages.