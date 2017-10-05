Hurricane watch for Cancún, Cozumel

A tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch have been posted for part of the Yucatán peninsula — including Cancún and Cozumel — as tropical storm Nate moves over Nicaragua and Honduras today, heading northwest.

The storm warning and hurricane watch apply to the coast between Punta Herrero, Quintana Roo, and Río Lagartos, Yucatán. Nate is forecast to approach the Yucatán peninsula late tomorrow and deliver heavy rain and wind to the area, which includes Cancún and Cozumel.

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said at 10:00am CDT that Nate was located inland over northeastern Nicaragua and moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour. It is forecast to move over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and tomorrow.

Maximum sustained winds were 65 kilometers per hour but strengthening is expected once the center moves over the Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters said heavy rain will occur over a wide area, while hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in Mexico tomorrow night.

Nate is expected to make landfall Sunday on the northern Gulf Coast of the U.S. as a tropical storm or a hurricane.

