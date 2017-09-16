Immigrants’ program gives citizenship help

Organizations develop program to help Hispanics become US citizens

Three Mexican organizations have launched a coaching program that utilizes an app and face-to-face counseling to help permanent residents of the United States obtain full citizenship.

Acceso Latino, or Latino Access, includes an array of reference tools for the Latino, or Hispanic, community of the United States.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the National Commission for Human rights (CNDH) and the Carlos Slim Foundation are behind the initiative, which was presented this week in the Texas city of San Antonio.

Representatives of all three said Acceso Latino’s goal is to help 3.4 million Mexican immigrants obtain full U.S. citizenship so they can vote and have an impact on the country’s 2018 midterm elections.

The United States Congress will be renewed on November 6 next year, when the immigrant vote could help influence the immigration agenda.

Although Mexicans lead the way among immigrants seeking citizenship every year, as a whole they take the longest to do so, an estimated 11 years.

In 2015, only 54% of potential citizenship candidates filed applications.

The coaching program is found on the webpage of Acceso Latino where applicants can view a video that prepares them for the United States citizenship test.

UNAM chancellor Enrique Graue Wiechers, human rights ombudsman Luis Raúl González Pérez and Héctor Slim Seade, the CEO of Telmex, participated in the presentation of the program in San Antonio.

Source: El Universal (sp)