In Guerrero, one-third of cops fail the grade

Results were somewhat better among state, ministerial police

Just over one-third of the 4,050 municipal police officers in Guerrero have failed their trustworthiness and evaluation tests, says the executive secretary of the State Public Security Council.

Release of the information follows an operation on Tuesday in which federal and state security forces cracked down on “fake” officers who had allegedly infiltrated the municipal police force of Zihuatanejo.

The results of the evaluations were published in the council’s latest report, which said that 1,379 officers were not fit to belong to any of the state’s 81 municipal police departments.

Of the 3,842 state police officers, 3,122 passed the tests, 611 failed and 109 are still waiting for their results.

In the case of the 1,287 officers employed by the state prosecutor’s office, or ministerial police, 852 passed, 319 failed and 116 have yet to receive their results.

Several municipal police corporations have been singled out in recent years for their collusion with criminal gangs, including those of Iguala, Taxco, Huitzuco and Cocula.

Investigations have determined that officials from those four collaborated with the Guerreros Unidos gang in the disappearance of 43 students of the Ayotzinapa teacher training college in September 2014.

As a consequence, the police departments of Iguala and Taxco have been disarmed and only serve as support to state and federal police.

Just last week, two police officers from Taxco were shot dead.

High-ranking officials from those two municipalities have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of the students.

Last June, Taxco’s former police chief was arrested on organized crime and kidnapping charges. Eruviel Salado Chávez has also been accused of links to the Guerreros Unidos.

Seven months ago, former Iguala police chief Felipe Flores Velázquez was arrested while three years ago the Chilapa police chief was relieved for links to another gang, Los Rojos.

The municipal police of Teloloapan has also been disarmed. Three weeks ago, Mayor Robell Urióstegui Patiño had to temporarily flee the city after receiving threats from criminal gangs.

Of the 60 officers arrested in Zihuatanejo, 40 have been released for lack of evidence. However, they were deemed unfit to serve for having failed their evaluations.

The remaining 20 have been formally accused of having ties to organized crime and of carrying firearms reserved for the exclusive use of the Army. Yesterday, they were transported to a penitentiary in Acapulco.

Coincidentally, the municipal government of that city has suspended 20 traffic police caught on surveillance videos of taking bribes from citizens.

Source: El Universal (sp)