In just 40 seconds, they lost everything

Forty fateful seconds in the early afternoon of September 19 were all it took for one family in the mountains of Morelos to lose everything.

Rubén Castillo, his wife Francisca Jiménez and their four daughters live in the small town of San Felipe, near the state border with Puebla and only 20 kilometers from Axochiapan, epicenter of the September 19 earthquake.

But now all that remains of their home are four concrete posts and piles of rubble after the walls and roof crumbled with frightening speed.

On the day of the quake that ravaged parts of central Mexico, Jiménez said, she had a feeling something was going to happen.

While preparing lunch, the earth started moving so she and her daughters rushed outside, where they watched their home fall before their eyes. With it went 16 years of Rúben Castillo’s hard work in the United States.

“. . . When I got together with him we didn’t have anything, that’s why he went to the United States because here there’s no other option,” Jiménez recounted.

He crossed the northern border as an undocumented migrant and eventually ended up in Queens, New York, where he found work as a cook.

“He sent me money to build but it was only a little. At that time, it was 800 pesos a month and from that I had to find the money for food and clothing,” Jiménez recalled.

But little by little they saved enough to build a home. Despite rising to the position of chef in a Chinese restaurant, Castillo yearned to return to his native Mexico.

“I came back to see my house and my wife. I needed them,” he said.

Now, working as a farm laborer, the proposition of rebuilding is daunting.

“. . . we are used to poverty but we weren’t prepared for this,” Jiménez said.

In nearby Alpanocan, Santiago Gutiérrez has a similar story.

After spending six years in New York working in construction, he returned to his home town in the rural, northern part of the state and built a humble, three-room home. Now he is left with nothing more than an uninhabitable mess.

“Imagine all the work I will have to do to build again. I don’t have the same strength anymore and going to the other side [into the U.S.] isn’t easy now,” Santiago said.

While the response to the disaster was swift in some parts of the country, Francisca Jiménez said authorities at all levels of government have failed to offer them any assistance.

When aid finally did make it to the region some four days after the quake struck, it came from citizens’ groups rather than the government. A group of female artisans from Tepoztlán were among those who brought food, clothes, blankets and other items.

Axochiapan

“We came to give what we can; our hands, our time, unconnected to the government or parties. We don’t believe in them at all,” Daphne Villamil said.

According to the state government, 20,000 homes in Morelos collapsed although that number could rise as the government-led damage census reaches isolated regions of the state.

The federal government announced this week that funds will be available through the federal disaster fund for people whose homes suffered total or partial damage in this month’s two large earthquakes.

Source: Milenio (sp)